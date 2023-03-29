UKZN rugby team are eager for points

Jerry Barnes

Things are currently not looking rosy for the UKZN rugby team, and the technical team is fully aware of it.

Head coach Jason Oliphant has been spending long hours on the field and on the drawing board trying to fix issues.

On Wednesday afternoon the “Impi” will square up against visitors from Umtata, Walter Sisulu University (WSU), at Durban’s Howard College.

Unfortunately, last week away in Bellville the KwaZulu-Natal hopefuls were thumped 45-11 by UWC in typical Cape Town weather.

The home team ran in five unanswered, first-half tries through a brace by Will Vraagom, and a try apiece by Almore Kuilders, Mauritz Swart, and Lubelo Scott.

Oliphant is pleading with UKZN followers to be patient and to give the team a chance.