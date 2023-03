Jerry Barnes

The 25th Umgeni Water Marathon was staged on Sunday and the competitive spirit of the runners was matched by solid work from the organisers, Collegians Athletics Club and Howick Athletics Club, and title sponsor Umgeni Water.

The race was enjoyed by around 1 200 runners who ran an exciting route around Midmar Dam, with the weather perfect and the vibe colourful.

The overall winner was Lesotho-based Jobo Khatoane (02:22,14) of Maxed Elite, while in the second spot was Sahele Sibisi (02:27,45) of Entsika AC and in third was former Mandela Marathon champion and Maxed Elite athlete Thobani Chagwe (02.31,17).

ALSO READ | Stage is set for 25th Umgeni Water Marathon

Lesotho international Khatoane also created a new course record.

Last year, Phantane AC athlete Bonginkosi Zwane ran 02:34,37.

Khatoane said he enjoyed the race and will be back next year. He told The Witness that the course was a bit tough for a “couple” of reasons.

“The route is great, but it’s not easy at all because the Umgeni Marathon race is a bit like cross country, with potholes here and there. I enjoyed it, though, and will definitely come back in 2024,” said Khatoane.

He said his plan yesterday was simple and straightforward, as he took the lead from the onset and stayed with the bunch that was running the half marathon (21,1 km) on the route.

When we started the race I was able to quickly realise that the 21,1 km guys were running too fast and if I stayed with their pace, I would be able to clock a better time for the marathon. So, I led the race from the start, mixing myself with the half marathon guys and never looked back.

The women’s section was won by Josie Van Den Berg of Dolphins Coast Striders (03:29,47). Second place went to Save Orion AC athlete Helen Buley (03:31,03) and the third position was claimed by Patricia Dammann (03:36,14) from Team Vitality Club KZN.

The winner of the 21,2km men’s race was Mbuleli Mathanga (01:08,54) from Phantane AC and the women’s section went to Blandina Makatsi (01:25,59) from Maxed Elite.

ALSO READ | Capital City Marathon organisers apologise for potholes in Pietermaritzburg

One of the race organisers, Les Burnard from Collegians AC, said everything worked out the way it had been planned and the outcome was incident-free.