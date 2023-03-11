Stage is set for 25th Umgeni Water Marathon

Jerry Barnes

The annual and popular Umgeni Water Marathon scheduled for March 19 is expected to be bigger and more colourful this year.

The glorious relationship between the title sponsors Umgeni Water and the organisers of the race, Collegians Athletics Club and Howick Athletics Club will be celebrating their 25th anniversary.

Although they are only expecting 1 600 to take part in the event, the popularity of the race and the 25th anniversary “party” is likely to attract a bigger field.

Also, the natural beauty of the Midmar Dam Resort is considered the main attraction by local socialites, party-goers and tourists.

The atmosphere at the finishing line at the resort is expected to be like a carnival.

The actual event

As usual the event will be divided into three parts, the main race (42,2 km), the half marathon (21,1 km) and the 10 km.

The standard marathon (42,2 km) is a pre-entry only event and temporary licences will not be permitted.

Temporary licences are available at R80 for the half marathon (21,1 km) and at R50 for the 10km race. The entry fees for 42,2 km is R350, R250 for the 21,1 km and R200 for the 10 km.

The entry fee includes free entry into Midmar Dam Resort and online entry charges.

Last year’s winner of the marathon in the men’s section was Bonginkosi Zwane of Phantane AC (2:34,37), while the women’s race was won by DHS Old Boys’ Lisa Collett (3:11,40). Most of last year’s winners are expected to come back to defend their titles and possibly chase new times.

E-mail Collegians.harriers@gmail.com or comradesrunner@hotmail.com or phone 082 750 0822 or 076 537 9124 for more information.