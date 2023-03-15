Umko Adventure Weekend set to be a family adventure

Jerry Barnes

The water sports fraternity are enjoying the final push of the season around the country and events are happening thick and fast.

One of the annual events around KwaZulu-Natal that is expected to attract a lot of household names in canoeing is the 2023 Stihl Umko Adventure Weekend, scheduled for March 25-26.

Traditionally, the weekend hosts the Stihl Umko Canoe Marathon, where paddlers seek clean, fast-flowing water, in a relatively untouched part of the country.

Event organisers Kingfisher Canoe Club have, however, added some new elements to this year’s event.

The weekend now boasts trail running, kayak cross, rafting and live music.

Race organiser Scott Rogers said:

We realised that we needed to include events that appeal to the whole family as we would like the whole family to come into the valley for the weekend. Offering only a paddling race attracts a small number of paddlers to the Umkomaas valley so to increase participation we have had to adapt. We are fortunate to be hosting the race at Nyala Pans River Camp where all events will start and finish. Having a central race village which also provides camping facilities, dorm accommodation and catered meals is unique to the weekend and we hope to attract people of all ages who love the outdoors.

The boom in trail running has been recognised by the club and they will be offering three distances — 4 km, 10 km and 21 km.

The trail run is open to all members of the public with a sense of adventure.

The 7 am start on Saturday allows for seconds of the paddlers to participate and still meet their paddlers at the finish of Day 1.

This is a big leap forward for us. Paddling has always been the focus but now we hope to attract another group of athletes.

More information can be found at https://umko.co.za

• Meanwhile the Umgeni Water Marathon organisers have told The Witness that after long deliberations and due to the popularity of the event they have decided to allow entries on Saturday at the Collegians Harriers clubhouse, from 2 pm to 5 pm.

Local runners are urged not to miss the opportunity, as no entries will be allowed on the race day (Sunday).

The event is also an official Two Oceans and Comrades Marathon qualifier.

For more information, please e-mail collegians.harriers@gmail.com or comradesrunner@hotmail.com or phone 082 750 0822 or 076 537 9124.