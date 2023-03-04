Umko Canoe Marathon takes a ‘big leap forward’

Witness Reporter

Entries are now open for the 2023 STIHL Umko Adventure Weekend, which takes place on March 25-26 this year.

Traditionally, the weekend hosted the STIHL Umko Canoe Marathon where paddlers seeking clean, fast-flowing water, in a relatively untouched part of the country would travel to partake in the annual race.

Event organisers, Kingfisher Canoe Club, have however added some new elements to this year’s event.

The weekend now boasts trail running, kayak cross, rafting and live music.

Race organiser Scott Rogers had the following to say on the additional events; “We realised that we needed to include events that appeal to the whole family as we would like the whole family to come into the valley for the weekend.

Offering only a paddling race attracts a small number of paddlers to the Umkomaas valley so to increase participation we have had to adapt. We are fortunate to be hosting the race at Nyala Pans River Camp where all events will start and finish. Having a central Race Village which also provides camping facilities, dorm accommodation and catered meals is unique to the weekend and we hope to attract people of all ages who love the outdoors.

The boom in trail running has been recognised by the club and they will be offering three distances of 4 km, 10 km and 21 km.

The trail run is open to all members of the public with a sense of adventure.

The early start, of 7 am on Saturday morning, allows for seconds of the paddlers to participate and still meet their paddlers at the finish of day one.

This is a big leap forward for us. Paddling has always been the focus but now we hope to attract another group of athletes.”

In addition to the trail running, there will be rafting and kayak cross on the river.

Rich Domleo, who runs Trailblazer Adventures, will be offering a one-hour guided rafting trip which caters for young children and adults.

Being able to get on the Umkomaas river is a privilege and anyone with a sense of adventure should give the rafting a go.

To top off the weekend there will be live entertainment on the Saturday night made possible by Super Bock.

All participants of the paddle, trail run and kayak cross will receive a complimentary Super Bock beer upon completion of the event.

“The Umko Adventure Weekend aligns well with our brand”, said Sherry Going, head of marketing for The Beverage Emporium, who holds the import rights for the Portuguese beer.