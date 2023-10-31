Uncovering the secret to the Springboks’ success

By Rob Haswell

If on its way to clinching a World Cup, a team wins its quarter-final by a single point, prevails by the same margin in the semi-final and caps it all by winning the trophy itself by, well, a single point, many, if not most, would put it down to luck — and plenty of it.

But surely one cannot win a World Cup on luck alone?

The fact that the All Blacks were superior in virtually every statistic you regard as decisive in rugby before Saturday’s final against the Springboks in Paris, does not help at all in explaining why they lost.

Just bad luck?

The All Blacks stood up to Ox Nche and Trevor Nyakane upfront, and Brodie Retallick reigned supreme in the lineouts.

They scored a try to confirm their intentions and would have had two more but for the sterling efforts of Cheslyn Kolbe and Kurt-Lee Arendse. So, if the Boks’ win cannot be attributed in the main to luck. or to their superior strengths and skills, then pray tell how and why the Boks won and the All Blacks lost.

Well, firstly, the Boks’ win was not a one-off, but in fact placed the Boks on top of the world by now having won it on four occasions, and won it back-to-back in 2019 and now 2023.

Again, how did the Boks’ record-breaking exploits not depend on luck, skills or tactics? Yes, Rassie Erasmus and Jacques Nienaber’s four-year programme was a masterpiece.

In cricket, some say “catches win matches,” and in rugby, a chestnut is “give me 15 good tacklers and I will best any team”.

On the subject of tackling, dip your hat, or beret, to Pieter Steph du Toit, who not only played the full 80 minutes, but also made 28 tackles, some of which I felt sitting in the front row.

He deservedly won man of the match, as he did in the 2019 final.

His grandfather was a Bok, who had a muscular frame and incredible strength. As they say, and clearly for once: “it is in the genes”.

For the past two weeks. I have tried to uncover the secret to the Boks’ success, by pointing out that having two packs is decisive.

Watching us getting outplayed by Ireland and then France on TV, and then in particular against England in the semi-final in Paris, I began to delve deeper.

After all, they were winning alright, but the reason was deeper, if not ingrained, in the Bok psyche: they simply never ever give up — even in the dying minutes and seconds of a game.

They are warriors, men among men, and perhaps the Afrikaans expression “ek hou van ‘n man wat sy man kan staan” could also be used here.

When the going gets tough, the tough get going. Take your pick, or better still, mesh them into a new word or phrase which captures this indomitable spirit!