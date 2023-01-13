United beef up squad

Carl Peters

Fadlu Davids’ mission to save Maritzburg United from relegation in the DStv Premiership has been boosted by the signing of two attackers and one defender by the local outfit.

This brings to six the number of players Davids has taken in overall since he returned to the Maritzburg hot-seat in December as a successor to the unlucky John Maduka.

The fresh trio, who will increase the young coach’s selection options for the second half of the season, are strikers José Ali Meza and Kwame Peprah from Venezuela and Ghana, respectively, and young defender Bradley Cross from Gauteng.

Maritzburg diehards will recall that Ali Meza (31) played for the club a few seasons ago following a spell at mighty Mamelodi Sundowns in Pretoria, but returned to South America after suffering a major injury in the Midlands.

His new deal with Maritzburg is for 18 months after being without a club in recent months, according to the Team of Choice’s boss Farook Kadodia.

Fellow attacker Peprah (23) has been signed on loan from Orlando Pirates until the end of the season, with an option for Maritzburg to keep him longer, should they wish.

The third new recruit, 22-year-old, left-footed Cross, has come to the low-lying Midlands outfit as a free agent, having had temporary success with a few clubs here and abroad in his budding career, including England and Germany.

Before this, Davids welcomed former Pirates utility player Wayde Jooste, central defender Rafiq de Goode from Stellenbosch and a veteran backliner in Kgotso Moleko to his unsettled unit.

Davids said after their much-needed arrival that he needed at least two more signings to boost results, and Kadodia revealed the three new men on Thursday before the club’s planned media conference ahead of Sunday’s clash with Royal AM at Harry Gwala Stadium.

Kadodia said they had to release Zimbabwean strikers Tawanda Macheke and Cameroonian goalkeeper Anye Derik Fru from their squad to make room for Ali Meza and Peprah, in terms of the foreign quota imposed by the Premier Soccer League.

Two other foreign strikers are still campaigning for the club — Friday Samu from Zambia and Amadou Soukouna from France.

Meanwhile, Sunday’s provincial derby in Pietermaritzburg comes with Davids’ team lying at the base of the standings but with improved confidence from having ended their long winless run in Rustenburg last weekend.

Their more glamorous foes Royal AM are currently sitting in fifth position, but still a whopping 20 points behind log-leading Sundowns despite only half of the 30-game season having been completed.

However, Maritzburg are a further six points off the pace, with just eight goals scored in 15 assignments, going into Sunday’s 5.30 pm kick-off at “HGS”.

The round of games begins in Durban tonight with a meeting of two clubs who have been more inconsistent than expected this season — AmaZulu and Kaizer Chiefs. Pirates host Golden Arrows in Saturday afternoon’s highlight affair, while Monday features the big Pretoria derby between Sundowns and SuperSport United.