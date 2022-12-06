United confirm signings, eye two more players

Carl Peters

Maritzburg United are shopping for two more players for recently-hired coach Fadlu Davids after confirming three new signings on Monday.

Davids’ main task is to help the local outfit avoid relegation from the DStv Premiership, and the new trio of Mogamat de Goede, Kgotso Moleko and Wayde Jooste have generally been hired to bolster the club’s charitable defence.

New players

De Goede, Moleko and Jooste last featured for Stellenbosch, AmaZulu and Orlando Pirates, respectively, and they have plenty of experience, even though they have had limited game-time this season.

They are replacing some of the six men released by Maritzburg recently as part of a squad overhaul that resulted from the club’s slide to the bottom of the standings under Davids’ predecessor, John Maduka, before the league went into recess last month.

It's no surprise that the group of departees largely featured men brought in by Maduka after his move from Royal AM to Maritzburg at the end of last season, including midfielders Given Mashikinya and Lucky Baloyi.

Maritzburg boss Farook Kadodia said Davids wants two more men to further boost his plans to resurrect the team, and management are looking for them. Critically, the Team of Choice scored only six goals and conceded a whopping 19 in their 13 matches played under Maduka.

As a result, Maritzburg, as well as Sekhukhune United, sit on just 11 points at the base of the 16-team standings, but the four clubs above them are only two points adrift.

The league will resume after Christmas.