United ready for Stellies

The DStv Premiership resumes this evening with Maritzburg United and Stellenbosch both bidding to bag just their third win of the season when they clash in the Cape Winelands.

The 13th-placed Team of Choice and 11th-placed Stellies are among four clubs who have posted an unsatisfactory two victories going into this official Round 9 of the 30-match season, the others being Cape Town City and Swallows.

This is while Sekhukhune United have registered a single “three-pointer” and Marumo Gallants have yet to taste victory this season, which explains why they occupy the bottom two positions in the 16-team standings.

Moreover, John Maduka’s Maritzburg will be desperate to secure their first away win of the campaign, having pocketed one point out of a possible nine on the road so far.

Most of the clubs have had more than two weeks to prepare for today’s programme due to the Fifa and MTN8 schedules combined, and coach Maduka says they have used the time well.

“We are looking forward to this game against Stellenbosch Football Club and we do expect a very tough game, especially since we will be playing away from home and they are not an easy team to beat. They are a good team with a good coach.”

So, we do know it is not going to be easy, but we strongly believe that with the preparations we have had, and the time we had to prepare for this game, it is all up to us to go out there and compete, and make sure we play to the best of our ability to get the points we need.

The modest Malawian said he has all but experienced midfielder Lucky Baloyi (injured) available for selection.

What “unites” the two sides at present is that they each have a foreigner as top scorer: French-Malian striker Amadou Soukouna for the Team of Choice and Argentinian midfielder Júnior Mendieta for Stellies. As far as the head-to-head goes, there has mainly been draws in the last few meetings, but Maritzburg dominate the overall stats between the two sides.

After this encounter, Maduka’s men will again have plenty of time to prepare for their next league fixture because their October 8 date with Mamelodi Sundowns at Harry Gwala Stadium has been pushed back to October 25 due to the Pretoria aristocrats’ African campaign.

Sundowns are not fixtured today, either.

Meanwhile, the most competitive fixture of tonight’s inland bill is arguably SuperSport United versus Royal AM in Pretoria.

But there are also a couple of interesting derbies in the overall programme — AmaZulu at home to Richards Bay in Durban and Kaizer Chiefs away to Swallows in Egoli.

FIXTURES:

AmaZulu v Richards Bay — 5 pm

Sekhukhune v Orlando Pirates — 5 pm

Stellenbosch v Maritzburg Utd — 7.30 pm

Golden Arrows v Cape Town City — 7.30 pm

Supersport Utd v Royal AM — 7.30 pm

TS Galaxy v Marumo Gallants — 7.30 pm

Swallows v Kaizer Chiefs — 7.30 pm