United running out of options

By Carl Peters

Deeply-troubled Maritzburg United are left with three of the seven “cup finals” that coach Fadlu Davids spoke about several weeks ago during his team’s relegation campaign in the DStv Premiership.

But since the outcomes of the first four of those games did little for Davids’ men’s survival campaign, with only four points scooped out of a possible 12, there is technically far less room for error than before.

For sure, their concerned diehards are likely to feel that while support is almost guaranteed from the stands, there is a huge need for Davids’ team to get their act together on the field of play.

ALSO READ | Maritzburg United in serious danger of relegation after losses

They host relegation rivals Marumo Gallants at home at Harry Gwala Stadium at 5.15 pm on Wednesday, entertain mid-table Stellenbosch at the same venue at 3 pm on May 13, and visit champions Mamelodi Sundowns at 3 pm on May 20 for their final game.

The 1-0 loss that the Midlands outfit suffered at the hands of fellow stragglers Swallows at Dobsonville Stadium last Thursday, through a late goal, was their 14th defeat in 27 outings and kept them glued to the foot of the 16-team standings.

Points

They sit one point behind Chippa United, three points adrift of Gallants and six points behind the Birds in the bottom four of the standings, in addition to having the worst goal difference in the division by far, but there is still mathematical room for survival.

Going into the clash with Swallows in Soweto, they roughly needed to win one match more than their rivals from the remaining Premiership schedule.

That seems to remain the broad target, but they will feel they have to get two wins in the two coming home games before they travel to mighty Sundowns in Pretoria for the closing round.

Davids confirmed after the defeat by Swallows that he faced psychological and tactical work before Wednesday’s clash with Gallants, who were due to be involved in the Caf Confederation Cup last night.

ALSO READ | Pressure on Maritzburg United

At the other end of the Premiership standings, there is still close competition between SuperSport United, Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs for the runners-up position.

That will continue this week, aside from the relegation dogfight, and then the Nedbank Cup semi-finals come into the picture.

This week’s league programme

This week’s league programme starts on Monday’s public holiday with Chiefs entertaining Swallows at 3 pm. Tuesday sees SuperSport host Stellenbosch at 3 pm.

On Wednesday, there’s Pirates versus Royal AM at 3 pm, Sekhukhune United versus TS Galaxy at 5.15 pm and the Maritzburg-Gallants tie at 5.15 pm, while 7.30 pm kicksoffs feature Cape Town City versus Golden Arrows, AmaZulu versus Sundowns and Richards Bay versus Chippa.

The holding of nerves is set to be really critical for teams in the remaining schedule.