United to overhaul side

By Jerry Barnes

This week, Maritzburg United’s management continued to rid the club of those deemed unwanted in the “new way forward”.

Many high-profile names are expected to be released by the Team of Choice management shortly.

On Tuesday, United’s chairperson Farook Kadodia confirmed to The Witness that his well-travelled head coach Fadlu Davids, along with his entire technical bench, have all been released.

Yes, it is true that we released Davids and his assistants. It’s an open secret that we were not happy [with] the way we ended the season and unfortunately we were at the receiving end. So we need to start taking stock wisely and make preparations for the next season. The fact is that there will be a lot of changes that will be made based on what we need or don’t need.

Kadodia also indicated that before the end of the week his club is expected to announce a list of players that will be offloaded in order to get ready for the new season, especially the big names.

In addition, the new coach and new technical bench are likely to be named very soon.

As I indicated changes are imminent, let’s touch base on Thursday and we will be making the official announcement on that day. We are also expected to name the new coach very soon.

The local outfit, affectionately dubbed Team of Choice by its many supporters, was officially relegated to National First Division (now called the Motsepe Foundation Championship) last Wednesday after failing to survive the playoffs.

They drew their final game 0-0 against visitors, Cape Town Spurs, at Harry Gwala Stadium.

The relegation to the lower division was viewed as a disgrace by passionate, local soccer followers who had packed the stadium to the rafters.

Early this week, Kadodia also issued a statement indicating his disappointment and criticising his coaching staff for letting down the team.

SABC Sport

SABC Sport reported that Davids and his assistant coach Darian Wilken could be crossing paths with Josef Zinnbauer in Morocco, having worked together with the German mentor at Orlando Pirates two seasons ago.

Zinnbauer was earlier this month appointed by Raja Casablanca and has been allowed to rope in his own backroom staff, which looks likely to include Davids, after the two also briefly reunited in Russia at Lokomotiv Moscow where they were sacked following a handful of games.

Kadodia told SABC Sport on Monday afternoon that letters were sent to Davids and his entire technical team releasing them from their contracts less than a week after the club was relegated from the DStv Premiership.

He said he was aware of talks between the coach and Raja Casablanca.

We informed the coach and his entire technical team that we will be letting them go, so they are free to go wherever they want. It’s disappointing, but we heard about talks with Raja Casablanca some 10 days ago and this is while we were still fighting for survival before we eventually got relegated.

“But we wish coach Fadlu and his team all the best.”

On Sunday night Kadodia issued a scathing statement on the club’s website bemoaning the lack of effort from the players and the fact that Davids has now been allowed to leave speaks volumes.