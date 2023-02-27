Upcoming home games a chance for Maritzburg to bounce back

Carl Peters

Deeply troubled Maritzburg United can look forward to playing their next two matches on home turf in their massive desperation to climb away from the nether region of the DStv Premiership standings.

This after Fadlu Davids’ men faced a rough patch recently that included three away matches and three losses in the league. Their 2-0 defeat by SuperSport United in Pretoria over the weekend also extended their winless run to five games across all competitions.

Clearly, there has been an end to Davids’ honeymoon period of his second stint with the Team of Choice, which featured three valuable wins on the trot in the league between January 7 and 21.

It’s now back to the drawing board for the young coach and his men.

Though they remain three points ahead of last-placed Marumo Gallants in the 16-team standings, they no longer have a game in hand over the Limpopo outfit, who will start playing some matches in Bloemfontein as from next week.

Since the 2022/23 league programme began last August, the Midlands outfit have suffered a hefty 10 losses in 21 assignments, with just five wins — the three under Davids and two other victories under his predecessor John Maduka, who is now back in Royal AM colours.

With all the clubs now having nine matches left in the season, United sit three points behind Swallows and Chippa, and four points adrift of Golden Arrows and AmaZulu in the bottom six of the log table.

Sunday saw the Birds beat Chippa 2-1 in the Eastern Cape for their first away victory of the campaign.

Concerned diehards in the Midlands might well have worked out by now that there needs to be a critical reduction of United’s defensive frailties to improve the team’s survival campaign.

Indeed, both goals that SuperSport United scored against them on Friday night could have been avoided, as difficult as it is for any team to play against Gavin Hunt’s side in the Jacaranda City, where they have not lost all season. Instead, the outcome heightened United’s goals-conceded figure to 28 and deepened their goal-difference to minus 14 — probably not what the fans would have envisaged at the start of the season.

Davids’ men certainly need to be less charitable than the famous non-profit organisation that they give free advertising space to on the front of their playing kit.

They will now prepare to host Cape Town City at Harry Gwala Stadium on Saturday night and, following a week’s break in the league programme due to Nedbank Cup last-16 activity, will entertain Kaizer Chiefs at the same venue on March 18.

That will be followed by a mixture of four away matches and three homes games for the local team before the season ends in May.

But for now, doing strong corrections on the training field, and in the best possible way, is the main thing on Davids’ plate.