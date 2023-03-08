Upcoming KZN Open a boost for local chess scene

Jerry Barnes

Highly-competitive and professional chess players from all over KwaZulu-Natal will have a chance to take part in an upcoming provincial tournament.

The event, which is a post-Covid boost for the chess fraternity, is scheduled for April 29 to May 1 at Greenwood Park Hall in Durban and will be officially called KZN Open 2023.

The winners of this event stand a chance of sharing R20 000 in prize money.

According to KZN Chess Association president Lindokuhle Ngubane, usually a tournament of this calibre attracts “big numbers and household names” in the game.

ALSO READ | ‘Future looks good’ for Pietermaritzburg chess scene

Ngubane also told The Witness that besides getting players from all over KZN, participants are expected from other provinces and even outside South African borders.

It’s actually a high-profile tournament, the competition is usually tight, stiff, very unpredictable and always a quality event. It also attracts a huge number of players, not only from KZN. We also get guys from the neighbouring countries who always compete at the highest level. So don’t be surprised to see regular regional, provincial, national and international players or current champions taking part in the event.

The tournament will be divided into two sections (A & B) and joining fees are R250 (A) and R200 (B).

Ngubane said the aim of the event is to promote the game and to provide a chance to compete for “everybody”.

Look, we must remember that for almost two years we did not have a platform to play or to compete because of Covid-19. So we are very grateful that all the codes of sport are back to normal and we need to always create a perfect platform for players to be exposed to competitions such as these. We are really pulling out all the stops in order to make it one of the best chess events around KZN and that’s why we are appealing to all the players to confirm early that they will be participating in the event.

For more details, interested parties can contact KwaZulu-Natal Chess Association president Ngubane on 084 828 3885 or KZN secretary, Ayanda Gumede on 076 285 0020.