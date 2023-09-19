Upcoming road races to go ahead as planned

By Jerry Barnes

All KwaZulu-Natal road races scheduled for September and October are going ahead as planned.

At this time last year, a couple of events were called off by local athletics clubs or by the provincial athletics governing body, KwaZulu-Natal Athletics, for various reasons.

Some athletics clubs cried foul when the sponsors pulled out at the 11th hour and others cancelled their races because the route was still damaged from the well-reported floods.

Organisers of a race to honour the late political stalwart, the Mathews Meyiwa Half Marathon (21,1km and 10km run/walk), set for September 24, confirmed to The Witness on Monday that all was in order and the race will take place.

This event was one of the races that was cancelled last year.

The race is hosted by the Mpumalanga Township-based club, Hammarsdale AC.

The start and the finish will be at Mpumalanga regional stadium.

KZNA’s media officer Mandla Mngomezulu said parts of the old route had been badly affected by the floods and were still not safe, but the organisers have been able to reroute the race to avoid these areas.

Mngomezulu said:

It is going ahead and we are all very happy with the preparations. The route is a bit different because it was re-designed, re-measured and is now safe for the runners.

The Eye Can charity walk and run event (10 km run/walk) will take place on October 1 at Kings Park Athletics Stadium.

The Wasbank Marathon is scheduled for October 8 in Ladysmith and will go ahead as planned.

Another local event that was cancelled last year, the Mkhambathini Half Marathon, will this year be back on the road and the organisers are very excited to be back in action.

Msizi Zimu, one of the organisers, said:

Unfortunately, last year we were forced to call the race off, but I can assure that this year everything is in place and the race will take place on October 15.

The local crowd-puller, Save Orion 21,1 km and 10 km run/walk will take place on November 19 at Save Hyper, 362 Victoria Road, Pietermaritzburg.