URC: Venter to lead Sharks during tour of Europe

By Carl Peters

The Sharks left for Europe on Monday night with experienced inside-centre Francois “Swys” Venter as captain and John Plumtree as lead tactician for their United Rugby Championship (URC) campaign.

Since most of the team’s big names are at the World Cup in France, Venter (32) was announced before departure as team skipper by Plumtree, who will be challenged to better the Sharks’ unsatisfactory finishes in the URC over the past two seasons.

Plumtree’s men know they face a tough start — against Munster and Leinster in Ireland over the next two Saturdays and against Ospreys in England on November 3, before they close their tour with a visit to Zebre in Italy on November 10.

New captain Venter said:

It is a massive honour to be named captain. It comes with a big responsibility. I want to give my all to the team and focus on how I play.

The Bloemfontein-born midfielder said Plumtree’s philosophy is for “us to have a higher purpose” as Sharks representatives.

“We want to change behaviours on and off the field. John has made a big impact on the guys already,” said the former Worcester Warriors star.

The warm-up matches were good for us; a lot of lessons had to be learned, especially the physicality against the Lions. We are still in a building phase and this tour is going to be tough for us. We plan to get better every day, and follow the process set for us.

Plumtree said Venter will have the likes of Phepsi Buthelezi, Reniel Hugo, James Venter and Sikumbuzo Notshe to call on “for their experience and leadership over the course of the tour”.

The 28-man tour squad comprises 16 forwards and 12 backs.

It includes recent Sharks signings Aphiwe Dyantyi and Francois Hougaard among the crafty backs, and returnee Coenie Oosthuizen among the beefy forwards.

One of Plumtree’s assistants, Dave Williams, said that while the excursion promises to be very challenging, preparations have gone well and the fans will see a team that has ambition and energy on the field.

“There has been change [around the team], but a lot of excitement too,” he said.

The new guys who have good experience have helped to spread calm among the players.

The competition’s third season will run until the middle of next year, with a round-robin phase again preceding a knockout section.

SHARKS TOUR SQUAD:

Forwards: 1. Coenie Oosthuizen, 2. Corne Rahl, 3. Dan Jooste, 4. Dian Bleuler, 5. Dylan Richardson, 6. Emile van Heerden, 7. George Cronje, 8. Hanro Jacobs, 9. James Venter, 10. Kerron van Vuuren, 11. Khwezi Mona, 12. Ntuthuko Mchunu, 13. Phepsi Buthelezi, 14. Reniel Hugo, 15. Sikumbuzo Notshe, 16. Vincent Tshituka.

Backs: 1. Aphelele Fassi, 2. Aphiwe Dyantyi, 3. Boeta Chamberlain, 4. Cameron Wright, 5. Curwin Bosch, 6. Francois Hougaard, 7. Francois Venter (c), 8. Marnus Potgieter, 9. Mthokozisi Mkhabela, 10. Murray Koster, 11. Rohan Janse van Rensburg, 12. Werner Kok.