By Carl Peters
Sport Editor
4 Sep 2023
Van der Ross makes his mark for Maritzburg United

Reagan van der Ross of Maritzburg United. PHOTO: GALLO IMAGES
Reagan van der Ross played a key role for Maritzburg United as they registered a 2-2 draw with Pretoria University in their first away game of the new National First Division season in the Jacaranda City on Sunday.

The Round 2 fixture featured three goals in the space of four minutes midway through the second half, and required coach Zipho Dlangalala’s visiting side to have strong heads.

ALSO READ | Maritzburg United cry foul over home ground

Their hosts took the lead from the penalty spot through Samuel Julies in first-half injury time, but Dlangalala’s men equalised in the 70th minute.

Tuks scored their second goal soon afterwards via Thabang Sibanyoni, but Maritzburg cancelled that out a minute later through Van der Ross again.

Elsewhere, there were mainly stalemates in a league that is otherwise known as the Motsepe Foundation Championship.

The early log table is led by Orbit College with a perfect six points.

ALSO READ | Maritzburg United win National First Division opener

Maritzburg sit in third position on goal difference, with four points from their two assignments to date.

But the other KwaZulu-Natal outfit in the division, Milford lie at the base of the 16-team standings with zero points after two straight losses.

The league now enters a two-week recess due to Fifa matches, after which Maritzburg will host Casric Stars.

WEEKEND RESULTS

Black Leopards 0-1 Casric Stars
Magesi 0-0 Pretoria Callies
Marumo Gallants 0-0 Hungry Lions
Milford 0-1 Orbit College
Upington City 2-1 Venda
JDR Stars 0-0 NB La Masia
Platinum City 2-2 Baroka
Pta University 2-2 Maritzburg Utd

