Van der Ross makes his mark for Maritzburg United

By Carl Peters

Reagan van der Ross played a key role for Maritzburg United as they registered a 2-2 draw with Pretoria University in their first away game of the new National First Division season in the Jacaranda City on Sunday.

The Round 2 fixture featured three goals in the space of four minutes midway through the second half, and required coach Zipho Dlangalala’s visiting side to have strong heads.

Their hosts took the lead from the penalty spot through Samuel Julies in first-half injury time, but Dlangalala’s men equalised in the 70th minute.

Tuks scored their second goal soon afterwards via Thabang Sibanyoni, but Maritzburg cancelled that out a minute later through Van der Ross again.

Elsewhere, there were mainly stalemates in a league that is otherwise known as the Motsepe Foundation Championship.

The early log table is led by Orbit College with a perfect six points.

Maritzburg sit in third position on goal difference, with four points from their two assignments to date.

But the other KwaZulu-Natal outfit in the division, Milford lie at the base of the 16-team standings with zero points after two straight losses.

The league now enters a two-week recess due to Fifa matches, after which Maritzburg will host Casric Stars.

WEEKEND RESULTS

Black Leopards 0-1 Casric Stars

Magesi 0-0 Pretoria Callies

Marumo Gallants 0-0 Hungry Lions

Milford 0-1 Orbit College

Upington City 2-1 Venda

JDR Stars 0-0 NB La Masia

Platinum City 2-2 Baroka

Pta University 2-2 Maritzburg Utd