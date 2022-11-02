‘Vovo’ hopes to inspire the next generation of women footballers

Jerry Barnes

“If you want your children to excel on the sports field and in the classroom, please show them pure love and care.”

These are the wise words from Edendale Technical High School principal, Fano Ngubane, about the recent success of his school, including the football team.

Ngubane said his school is an ordinary school like others around Edendale, suffering from the same problems and social ills that other schools are facing, but the important thing is how you relate to the children.

ALSO READ | KZN athletics clubs concerned over ‘steep’ levies owed to KZNA for races

However, the historical technical institute (Edendale Technical School), popularly known as “Vovo” in local circles, last weekend in Malawi swept the boards during the Caf African Schools Championship by winning their maiden cup.

Last season, the same school steamrolled and almost outclassed everybody and went all the way to reach the U15 Girls Pan African Schools Championships and came in second position during the finals in February held in DR Congo.

On their way to becomimg the overall champions “Vovo” survived a gruelling two days of hard football and were able to outwit their Botswana opponents, Mothamo High School, 5-0.

Ngubane said the praise must also go to Mxolisi Mchunu, Ntombifuthi “Muchichwa” Khumalo (the two coaches), Sihle Basi (team manager), the players and other educators.

According to Ngubane, the “quality of support, passion, dedication, guidance and parental duties” displayed by everybody at the school did the trick.

He said all the technical staff, educators and the entire school were all able to bring themselves to the level of the children in order to help them to stay focused.

Edendale Technical High School will now travel to Morocco for the African Schools Championships in March next year.

ALSO READ | Shalulile out of action after undergoing op

The KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Sport, Arts and Culture Amanda Bani-Mapena expressed pride at this feat, saying the future of schools sport and women’s football look bright.

This is a great boost to our school sport project relaunched last month. We congratulate Edendale Technical School for hoisting the flag of KwaZulu-Natal and women football in particular. We hope this win will inspire the next generation of women footballers.

The team is due to arrive home today.