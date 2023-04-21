Wadley Stadium an eyesore

By Jerry Barnes

Conditions at the historic Wadley Stadium in Edendale are not just appalling and heartbreaking, but also “destroying” an important part of local history.

The association based at the venue, the Edendale Football Association (EFA), has been sending sponsorship requests to local companies, but their pleas are falling on deaf ears.

According to EFA administrators, the conditions have become so bad that the venue is “unsafe” and a “health hazard” for the staging of games.

Besides the EFA, community members and former players are also calling on local businessmen — especially those in the Edendale area — the Msunduzi Municipality and Safa uMgungundlovu to treat the matter with the seriousness it deserves.

The Wadley stadium

When The Witness visited Wadley Stadium, it discovered that the goalposts had been stolen a few years ago and the current ones had been fabricated by some community members.

Also, change-rooms, bathrooms, taps, toilets and floodlights were in a poor condition. Many years ago the stadium was regarded as Pietermaritzburg’s soccer “Mecca” because it hosted the South Africa’s giants.

In the mid-seventies, the likes of Highlands Park, Benoni United, AmaZulu, Durban City, Orlando Pirates, Kaizer Chiefs and Wits University were first seen in action by local soccer followers at the same now increasingly decrepit venue.

Ward councillor

The area councillor Nkosinathi Masoeu (Ward 12) said that he was aware of the poor conditions and was currently in touch with EFA officials.

Furthermore, he has raised the issue with potential sponsors and is also trying to engage the Msunduzi Municipality on the matter.

We are all concerned and we are trying our best to address it. Personally, I am trying something to improve the situation. I spoke to EFA members, a few business sectors and to our municipality. At one stage I spoke to Balgotex about the pitch and I was told that it will cost R6 million for a new artificial turf.

EFA administrator and communications officer Sanele Vilakazi confirmed to The Witness that the facilities need extensive renovations and he also appealed for soccer equipment to be donated to save the game.

“The artificial pitch has been like this for a good couple of years and you can see that a new one is needed. We also need other items to keep the ball rolling.

We basically need items such as soccer balls, training cones, bibs, soccer boots, corner flags and nets. Floodlights are not working at all and to stage night games is a thing of the past and it’s affecting the association very badly.

He vowed to take the matter to Safa’s national office.

Safa uMgungundlovu executive officer Makhetha Mzimela advised EFA to approach Msunduzi Municipality because the local soccer governing body “does not own the facilities”.