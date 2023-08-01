Warning against football scams

By Jerry Barnes

Parents please stay vigilant, be wise and don’t fall for football scams that are currently operating around the country.

That’s the warning after various incidents of scamsters pretending to be coaches and scamming parents and young players by promising trials with one of England’s top clubs.

Recently, a member of the public posted an advert, that is currently going around in different media platforms, which The Witness is in possession of.

It says “The Manchester United Soccer School is hosting a two-day soccer trial in the nine South African provinces for boys and girls aged 7-21. The trial will teach the ‘Manchester Way’ to young players, with Uefa-certified coaches providing guidance and a certificate of completion.

“Talented players get the chance to compete for a scholarship opportunity into any of our soccer schools. For registration and more information, visit www.mantdtrials.com. Yours in Soccer, Manchester United Soccer School©2023 Manchester United FC Ltd.”

Community newspaper Township News has since sent out the following strong warning to parents and to members of the public about the scam: “SCAM ALERT!!!! THE ABOVE ARTICLE APPEARS TO BE A SCAM, AFTER SOME INTENSIVE INVESTIGATIONS IT APPEARS THAT SCAMMERS USED THE ACTUAL EVENTS, BRANDING, AND WEBSITES OF THE ACTUAL MAN-UNT TO LURE READERS AND SCAM PEOPLE. KINDLY BE VIGILANT AND DON’T FALL PREY TO THIS. THE FOLLOWING ARTICLE APPEARED TO BE A SCAM. BE CAREFUL NOT TO FALL VICTIM OF THIS.”

Safa uMgungundlovu regional executive officer Makhetha Nzimela urged parents to always double-check with local officials and offices in order to find out if such projects are legitimate.

