‘We are not going anywhere,’ says Maritzburg United boss Kadodia

By Carl Peters

Concerned Maritzburg United boss Farook Kadodia said on Monday there are “three important things for us to get out there” to dispel rumours about the club’s future following last season’s relegation from the DStv Premiership.

“We refute any thoughts or assumptions that club will be sold or the directors are quitting football; we will play in the First Division next season; and we will continue to use Harry Gwala Stadium,” he said strongly.

Kadodia said that he and his fellow directors are upset that some people, in different places and positions in the Midlands, seem to have wrongly assumed that the club’s recent relegation has meant the end of it.

Despite us having said several times that we will continue to run the club and try to fight our way back to the big league from the First Division next season, we still get people asking us whether we are still involved in football.

“We have built a strong brand over the past two decades in the Midlands, and we are not going anywhere. We want the football community, general public and municipality to know that.

“We will make every effort to assemble a strong team to fight for promotion.

It is going to be tough in the First Division, for sure, but we are definitely going to look to earn promotion as soon as possible.

Maritzburg have been relegated twice from the top flight since Kadodia and company took over the franchise of Tembisa Classic in 2005.

They bounced back immediately from the first axing in 2007, and Kadodia’s people hope for a repeat next season.

Kadodia also said on Monday that the club’s fans will probably get a response on Thursday to their public call for general manager Quinton Jettoo to be released.

A group of angry supporters claimed outside the club’s offices on Friday that Jettoo had not done enough in the fight against relegation.

“That’s how the fans feel, but we have asked them to give us a few days to consider the matter and get back to them,” said Kadodia, who also has to deal with some of his more marketable players being wanted by DStv Premiership clubs for the lowest possible transfer fee.

The First Division fixtures will likely begin in the second half of August, after the launch of the top-flight programme and MTN8 knockout competition, according to Kadodia.