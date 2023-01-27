Welcome relief from the heat

Jan Korrubel

News from Jan at The Kingfisher in PMB: So after the spell of “decent weather”, we finally have a break … happy to be looking forward to a wee spell of reduced temperatures.

While the “decent weather” was great for getting your tan levels up, and maybe a dose of heatstroke, it’s not good for fish I am afraid.

Some species clearly do better in the warmer conditions, but for the most part, the (very) warm surface water holds much less oxygen and when fighting a fish for an extended period of time, mortality rates skyrocket if practising catch and release.

Weather conditions

Based on weather conditions, the Natal Fly Fishers Club closed ALL their stillwaters with immediate effect this last week.

The waters sub-committee reported that nearly all the stillwaters have surpassed 22° C surface temperature, which —as mentioned above — puts fish into a critical situation.

The NFFC will continue to monitor the conditions on a weekly basis, and will reopen waters when temperatures have reduced significantly for an extended period.

Prior to the water closure, there had been a single return from the NFFC, which reported a few fish in the 13-17 inch / 33-43 cm bracket. But just the single return, which shows that anglers are savvy to the effect of water temperature on the fish…

So, what about the current cooler conditions as of NOW? : word from the NFFC is that daily (air) temperatures have been 30° C and more for the last two weeks, and night time temperatures are not reducing significantly enough to make any real impact on the water temperatures.

While there are some cooler temps, and even some rain in the forecast over the next week / 10 days or so, it’s still a waiting game.

The benefit of the warm (hot!) rainless dry spell is that water levels have been dropping, good for the river anglers who, after the heavy rains previously, were looking at taking up white water rafting as opposed to fishing! But as with the stillwaters, the daytime temperatures affect even the moving water, and the rivers are running hot at 20/21° C … a NFFC return from one of the river beats in the Dargle Valley noted a water temp of 25° C. Poached fish anyone?

As mentioned last week, current water temps will curtail any thoughts of trout for the time being, so apart from trekking down to the coast, let’s see what other possibilities there are to get your line wet in the Midlands.

Anglers

Bass — the first port of call for the warm water anglers. While reports of fish are still being kept on the lowdown (rolls eyes), word pops up every now and again … local angler Tyron McGarry fishing the banks at Albert Falls reported tough fishing last weekend but managed a couple of good ‘uns and even a hungry carp that picked up the fluke he was fishing! Midmar is also still reportedly fishing well.

From the socials, frogs is a hot topic right now, with every angler having their own favourite — bottom line is that they all work, choose the one that tickles your fancy and fish it … you will catch. And nothing beats a topwater bite.

As mentioned last week, the Major League Fishing (MLF) events kicks off this weekend at Albert Falls Dam. The event is not an invitational, so it’s open to everyone — get in if you want a part of the action.

Coming up fast is the 19th edition of the very popular New Hanover Prep Bass Fishing Competition that takes place on March 11. Entries are open, and you can enter online — see the socials for link.

Second warm water fish (or group of fish) on the list are the cyprinids, which include carp and yellowfish — and we have a couple of choices.

Word from the water is that both Midmar and Albert Falls are fishing well for carp — Midmar producing numbers of mainly younger fish, while Albert’s fewer fish, but bigger. A popular fish with both the fly and conventional anglers.

Rivers are still on the full side in the lower beats, but are dropping, and there have been some excellent scaly reported recently — fish in the upper 50 cm bracket and a couple over 60 cm. These guys will put a proper bend in your stick.

And then there are the small- and largemouth yellowfish of Sterkfontein. “Sterkies” is considered to be a world-class dry fly fishery, with recent reports telling that it is on fire at present. Not too far, you can be on the water in a little over two hours from PMB.

Please remember to leave the areas that you fish in a better condition than when you got there. Take a few moments to pick up some litter and take it to the nearest bin. Tight lines and screaming reels.

