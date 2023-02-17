Werner Kok returns for Lions clash

Carl Peters

When the Sharks encounter the Lions on Saturday, winger Werner Kok will be back from injury and Grant “Action Jackson” Williams operates in the scrumhalf role again for a team skippered by young loose forward Phepsi Buthelezi.

The two “predators” clash in the United Rugby Championship (URC) at Ellis Park in Johannesburg at 3 pm on Saturday and there is set to be plenty of hunger for points on the famous turf, based on current log positions.

Neil Powell, the Sharks’ director of rugby and current head coach, announced on Thursday that while the Springbok stars are still being rested, he welcomes Kok, Vincent Tshituka and Dylan Richardson back from considerable injury lay-offs. Kok replaces Marnus Potgieter in the No. 14 position for Saturday’s crucial match, while former Lions star Tshituka and Scottish international Richardson will play off the bench.

“It is great to have quality players back from injury and ready for this Lions game,” said Powell.

We are happy with the squad we managed to select for this match and with the preparations. All that matters is what happens on Saturday on the field.

Dan Jooste replaces Kerron van Vuuren at hooker and Hyron Andrews makes way for Reniel Hugo at lock in terms of amendments to the pack following the side’s hammering by the Stormers in the last game.

In the backline, Williams returns to scrumhalf action and Cameron Wright plays off the bench, while Francois Venter takes over from veteran Ben Tapuai, who is the other backline player among the replacements.

Powell opted for a “six-two split” on the bench because a very physical encounter is expected tomorrow, in line with the desperation for points.

Though the Sharks and Lions seem to be at different ends of the “money chart” these days as far as investment goes, they share a lagging profile in the URC at this very point in time.

The Sharks sit in an uncharacteristic eighth spot, a whopping 28 points behind runaway log-leaders Leinster, while the Lions are nine points worse off in 13th place. However, the Durban and Jo’burg teams both have a game in hand to help them in their revival bids.

A similar desperation for points promises to envelop the second South African derby at 5 pm tomorrow between the Bulls and Stormers in Pretoria, as the race for playoff places continue.

The defending champions from the Cape lie 11 points behind Leinster, and Jake White’s Bulls are a further 10 points off the pace in fourth position, while Ulster sit in between the two blue-clad South African sides in third place.

Ulster are seven points behind the Stormers, but they have a game in hand, as do fifth-placed Glasgow Warriors, who are just one point behind the Bulls and determined to make the knockout stage of the competition.