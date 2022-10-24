Winning start for Tuskers

Witness Reporter

The Tuskers opened the 2022/23 CSA Four-Day Series for Division Two teams on an emphatic note as they hammered Mpumalanga Rhinos by an innings and 72 runs at the City Oval in Pietermaritzburg on Sunday.

Coach Grant Morgan’s men excelled with the bat from the get-go and posted 441/8 declared in their first innings after winning the toss on home soil.

Young Thamsanqa Khumalo top-scored with 141 and was followed by team captain Michael Erlank on 118 and Malcolm Nofal on 69 not out.

The AET Security-backed Tuskers then restricted Mpumalanga to 151 in the visitors’ first innings, and Keith Dudgeon proved to be their most productive bowler with a return of 4/34.

Morgan’s team went on to limit Mpumalanga to 218 in their second innings on Sunday for the confidence-boosting result.

Stefan Tait led the day’s bowling figures with 5/67 and there were two wickets apiece for all-rounders Erlank and Nofal, plus another for Dudgeon.

Before this, the Tuskers had finished in the semifinals of the CSA T20 Knockout in East London at the start of Morgan’s second coaching stint with the team a fortnight ago.

They are fully aware that this is a critical season for the teams because there is going to be promotion and relegation exercised by CSA as part of a new set-up in the sport.

The sides in Division One and Two all carried points over from last season’s showings and they basically need to improve on them to be on the right side of the re-organisation at the end of this season.

Meanwhile, the Dolphins will play the Warriors in the CSA T20 Challenge in Potchefstroom on Tuesday, following two losses and a win so far for coach Imraan Khan’s men.

Sunday’s two matches in the competition were both abandoned due to bad weather — Knights versus Lions, and Warriors versus Western Province.