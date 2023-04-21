With just a little over five weeks left in the river calendar, now is the prime time to cast that line

By Jan Korrubel

News from Jan at The Kingfisher in PMB: A week of fine and stable autumn weather; one might even say that summer still has a big toe in the door what with the near 30°C days recently — but the upside is that the fish also seem to be enjoying the weather and are out to play …

The stillwaters are getting a considerable amount of attention, which is probably totally unrelated to the size and quality of the fish that are being reported (NOTE: tongue firmly in cheek!).

The stillwater returns coming in from the Natal Fly Fishers Club anglers (outnumbering the river returns for the first time this season), are showing good numbers of rainbow trout in the 15-20inch / 40-50cm bracket, and of course, a couple of larger specimens in the 21-22 inch / 53-58 cm class.

With the fish feeding up now for the approaching winter, larger patterns have been on the menu … in particular wooly buggers, dragonfly and minnow patterns.

No reports of any “bank cruisers” as yet, but as the waters cool still further, these fish trying to play the nuptial game will become apparent, and will put the sight fishing from the bank at another level.

While taking a little bit less heat now that the stillwaters are putting on a show, the NFFC beats have also not been shy with their output of brown trout for the anglers that have ventured their way.

Fish from Mooi River

A good couple of fish reported in the 7-10 inch / 17-25cm bracket, with the best of the returns reporting a fish of between 13-15 inches / 33-38cm from the Mooi River.

As reported last week, the rivers have cleared up beautifully, with the upper reaches now crystal clear, and the dry fly fishing is taking off.

Larger fish are usually a little more shy to come up for a dry in clear water on bright days, so will require nymphing to get the fly down to the fish in the deeper sections.

While on the topic of rivers — with the waters fining off and clearing, the scaly (Natal Yellowfish) anglers are also getting out there and the first report is in from the NFFC beat on the Umkomaas.

While the fishing is slower than in summer, the hunt is on for bigger winter fish. A bit further afield to the north, Craig Carter has been reporting some good winter fish already from the Dundee area.

With just a little over five weeks left in the river calendar, now is the prime time to get out on your favourite piece of running water. And another reminder that the winter fly fishing events start in a little over six weeks’ time — so best get your name on the list if you want to get stuck into some winter stillwater hog trout.

While there are still some good fish coming out from Alberts Falls Dam, word from the water is that Alberts is starting to “close down” … but there are still plenty of fish around the 1-15kg mark that are willing to play at Midmar, with anglers reporting that fish are not picky at all and are taking just about anything you throw at them.

Worth noting is that as the colder weather comes closer, the bass are no longer where they used to be, or in smaller numbers. Bass behaviour during this time is driven by the need to build up reserves for the winter, and move to spots where they will sit for the winter.

Fish tend to move to hard structure in deeper water that will be less exposed to fluctuating water temperatures, or they will move to areas where the grass is thick to insulate them.

Clean up

Please remember to leave the areas that you fish in a better condition than when you got there. Take a few moments to pick up some litter and take it to the nearest bin.

Tight lines and screaming reels!

