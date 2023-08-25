Wolvaardt to lead Proteas Women for upcoming tours against Pakistan, NZ

By Witness Reporter

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has announced that experienced batter Laura Wolvaardt will be the interim Proteas Women’s captain for upcoming tours against Pakistan and New Zealand.

This after Suné Luus recently relinquishing her role as interim captain, and also due to the unavailability of Chloe Tryon, the vice-captain, for the Pakistan series.

ALSO READ | Professional domestic women’s cricket league launched

The position will be reviewed following the conclusion of the New Zealand inbound tour, according to CSA.

The Proteas Women are set to kick off their new 2023/24 season with a first-ever tour to Pakistan between September 1-14, with a three-match T20 International (T20I) and a three-match One-Day International (ODI) series, with all contests held at the National Stadium in Karachi.

The ODI series will resume South Africa’s ICC Women’s Championship qualification pathway to the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025, with the Proteas on currently six points with three wins in three.

Commenting on being appointed as interim captain for the Pakistan and New Zealand tours, Wolvaardt said:

It’s a massive honour to be offered this position as captain for the next two tours. It’s something that I have always aspired to do, having played in this team for a couple of years.

“Having more of a leadership role is something I’ve wanted to take on. It’ll help me as a cricketer and learning to think as a captain on the field will hopefully help my batting as well.

ALSO READ | City gears up for bumper cricket season

“I’m very excited to be able to contribute in another way too, and not just in batting.

It still feels surreal at the moment but it will all become more real when I meet up with the team in Pakistan. What I can bring to the role is the experience that I have in the side.

“I’ve been playing international cricket since I was 16 years old, I know quite a lot of players in the circuit and I’ve been playing in the leagues as well, so I’ve played a lot of cricket in recent years and hopefully, I’m able to use that experience and the knowledge to my advantage when I captain the team.”