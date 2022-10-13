Women’s World Athlete of the Year award nominees announced

Witness Reporter

Nominees for the Women’s World Athlete of the Year award have been announced.

This week marks the opening of the voting process ahead of the World Athletics Awards 2022.

The list of 10 nominees for Women’s World Athlete of the Year was selected by an international panel of athletics experts, comprising representatives from all six continental areas of World Athletics.

The list includes Nigeria’s world 100 m hurdles champion Tobi Amusan.

The others are world shot put champion Chase Ealey (USA), world 100 m champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (JAM), world 20 km race walk champion Kimberly Garcia (PER), world 200 m champion Shericka Jackson (JAM), world 1 500 m champion Faith Kipyegon (KEN), world indoor high jump champion Yaroslava Mahuchikh (UKR), world 400 m hurdles and 4×400 m champion Sydney McLaughlin (USA), world 400 m champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo (BAH) and world indoor and outdoor triple jump champion Yulimar Rojas (VEN).