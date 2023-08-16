Workshop for football managers

By Jerry Barnes

Safa uMgungundlovu will be hosting a workshop for 42 team managers at DUT’s Indumiso campus on Sunday.

According to the regional executive officer Makhetha Mzimela, his association is expecting a well-attended workshop, aimed at discussing various topics with the local club owners.

Mzimela told The Witness that the ongoing Fifa Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand clearly revealed that the rules of the game change every day.

Since the current Fifa Women’s World Cup started, a lot of us are now witnesses that in the game of soccer you learn every day. We need to understand all the laws, rules, offsides and even our Safa constitution before we touch base on the Fifa one. As Safa uMgungundlovu we really believe that we need to keep on educating ourselves, especially our club owners or managers.

“Unfortunately some need to be taught the basics when it comes to paperwork; or simple things like launching a protest against your opponent.

“We need to understand the history of local soccer. Most of the teams are just formed by community members, some are prominent [people], but most of us are just ordinary working people. The passion for the game made us form our own teams, but we need to understand the basics of administration at least,” said Mzimela.

Mzimela also said the representatives attending the workshop will be from all seven local municipalities that fall under the uMgungundlovu District Municipality.

Here we are talking about Impendle, Richmond, Mkhambathini, uMshwathi, uMngeni, Mpofana and Msunduzi. At the end of the day the delegates will be well-informed enough to go back to their LFAs and teach the others.

For more information about the workshop on Sunday, please contact Mzimela on 076 430 8644.

Meanwhile, The Witness has learnt that Safa uMgungundlovu has been tasked with hosting the provincial playoffs of the regional league.