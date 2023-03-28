X TRI adventure day raises funds for Woolworths Trust

Witness Reporter

The Woolworths X TRI, powered by Imperial, took place at the Karkloof Country Club on Sunday, with serious athletes and fun runners alike taking part in a range of off-road triathlon and trail running events to raise funds for the Woolworths Trust, according to organisers.

The trust is a charitable fund that supports a range of initiatives spanning education, sustainable small-scale farming, and food solutions to feed the hungry.

With a festive atmosphere across all events, there was a “full” and a “lite” event for triathletes, with both individual and team entries, with two trail running distances to cater for those wanting to be part of the action without taking on all three disciplines.

Darryn Purtell from Umloti, and Hayley Smith from Durban North, took the wins in the Individual Full event that comprised a 1 000 m dam swim, a 27 km technical mountain bike ride and a 12 km trail run, said the organisers.

Purtell finished in a time of 02:38,35, followed by Bradley Center (02:40,31) and Andre Booyens (02:45,07).

In the women’s race it was Smith who managed to comfortably win the women’s race, over six minutes ahead of Johandri Leicester (03:06:54).

The pair were fifth and sixth overall.

Karyn Southgate was the third female in a time of 02:10:42.

The WW X TRI Lite is made up of a 400 m dam swim, a much less technical 12 km on the mountain bike, and a 5 km trail run.

Keith Storey was first in the Individual Lite competition (01:35,29), and the first woman in, Lauren Longo, was also the second athlete overall (01:42,05).

The Run for Fun 12 km trail run challenged runners in breathtaking surroundings, and the Run for Fun Lite, the 5 km, saw a wide range of people of all ages take part.

While the Woolworths X TRI has a long history in the Western Cape, the event expanded into other provinces last year to form a series, and the KwaZulu-Natal edition is establishing itself as a popular event in the region, with entries doubling this year, according to the organisers.