Young black player Khanyile excels at bowls

By Jerry Barnes

It may seem unusual for a young black man to play bowls, but Pietermaritzburg star player and the junior champion Kholwani “Kwa” Khanyile says the sport has “no colour” and is played by all race groups.

Khanyile said most people would have expected him to play soccer, rugby or cricket, but he’s happy with his current sport and enjoys it.

“I feel lawn bowls is just a normal sport that is played by everybody, irrespective of colour or race.”

[It’s not accurate of fair] to say bowls is only played by a certain race group. This game is played all over by everybody, and actually there are a handful of black players that are already playing it.

On Thursday Khanyile, who lives in Scottsville, said he started playing the game when he was 12 years old, adding that he has been playing bowls for eight years. He is an affiliated member of the local Kholwani “Kwa” Khanyile and his coaches are Roy and Elna Fraser.

At a district level, he plays for the Natal Inland Bowling Association. In 2015 he was selected to play at the junior nationals U20s, and in 2017 he won his first silver medal.

In 2020 he was selected to participate at the SA junior masters singles and also that year he was selected to represent the Natal Inland masters invitation side after playing the prelim masters, and he managed to make it to the second position.

Khanyile also attended the advanced skills camp in the Drakensberg, which he says was very informative. “That’s where coaches teach you different techniques on how to play shots and improve your level. We were taught a lot during the camp and obviously after attending it, you become a better player.”

This year Khanyile won a bronze medal during the Inter-district tournament in Johannesburg and later collected the SA Junior masters trophy in Cape Town. He praised the local club, coaches, administrators and players for their sportsmanship.

“All the guys around me are very supportive and are always there to help. I would like to mention Traci Isaacs and Rodney Hoskins for playing a big role in reaching out and helping me with personal stuff,” said Khanyile