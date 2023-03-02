General Panel Beaters & Spraypainters – love of the industry leads to success for panel beater business

Witness Reporter

General Panel Beaters & Spraypainters is a family-owned business situated in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal, that specialises in panel beating and spray painting.

Mr. Chadaya Odayan

The family-owned business was established in 1978 by the late Mr. Chadaya Odayan and his lovely wife, Mildred Odayan. The late Mr. Chadaya Odayan, fondly known as “Odayan,” was a qualified autobody repairer. He was a passionate tradesman who aimed for perfection in his craft.

Thergran Odayan

In 1992, Thergran Odayan, their son, joined the family business. Thergran followed in his father’s footsteps by later qualifying as a motor body repairer and spray painter. Thergran’s passion for the industry and trade can be seen in his workmanship, as he produced many masterpieces over the years.

Thergran Odayan says, “If the job is not good enough for me, then it is not good enough for my customer.” We pride ourselves on excellent customer service, its quality and not quantity.

In his own words, Mr. Chadaya Odayan said, “We are committed to service excellence, customer satisfaction, everlasting friendship, honesty, loyalty to clients, staff and ourselves – thus setting the tone for higher and exceptional standards. Our vision is to be better, brighter and gain approval from the community, Insurance companies, Manufacturers, Corporate Bodies, Government and private individuals.”

The members of General Panel Beaters & Spraypainters, Mrs. Mildred Odayan, Thergran Odayan, & Rodney Odayan, wish to thank all their loyal clients for their continuous support throughout the years.

