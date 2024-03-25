This is what we’ll be binging in April

Ridley

Premiering 4 April

Adrian Dunbar stars as the charismatic, recently retired DI Alex Ridley who returns to consult on a complex and compelling murder case. Set against the atmospheric rural backdrop of the Yorkshire Moors, and accompanied by an atmospheric jazz score West Road Pictures series joins the ranks of iconic lead detectives that have proven so popular with audiences all over the world.

Beyond Paradise

Season 2 premiering 25 April

Shipton Abbott continues to keep DI Humphrey Goodman (Kris Marshall) and his team busy, with a new baffling crime each episode. From a death on a steam train to a missing teacher, they have their work cut out. Meanwhile, Humphrey and Martha’s (Sally Bretton) journey to find their own version of a family continues as they explore the possibility of fostering. Martha’s mother Anne throws herself into the world of online dating. And a well-meant gesture from Esther’s (Zahra Ahmadi) daughter Zoe (Melina Sinadinou) threatens to uncover a long-held secret.

Catch these shows on BritBox.

For more of the latest entertainment, visit Get It Magazine.