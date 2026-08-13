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Elections 2026 - The state of our nation

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Suliman Carrim no-show at Madlanga commission: Here’s what happens next
News ‘We are being abused’: Ad hoc committee clash over witnesses, evidence in Mkhwanazi inquiry report
Education Nsfas administrator paid four advisors without Godongwana approval, committee told
News Tambo Memorial stoma bag shortage ‘traced back to 2023’, despite health department’s assurances
Courts ‘Betray us and die’: Court hears of alleged group’s deadly pact following Mbense murder

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Independent, authoritative and provocative, The Citizen is a South African news site and daily newspaper that engages an audience of millions with our national and international coverage. We have a team of bold and ambitious journalists who are quick to break news and uncompromising in their journalism.