THE CITIZEN

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Daily Lotto results: Friday, 14 August 2026
A R450 000 jackpot is up for grabs tonight! Here are your winning Daily Lotto results for 13 August 2026.
PowerBall and PowerBall Xtra results: Friday, 14 August 2026 [WATCH]
R92 million in jackpots are up for grabs! Here are your PowerBall and PowerBall Xtra results for 14 August 2026.
In case you missed it: Carrim no-show at Madlanga | SAA acting CEO on special leave | PODCAST: Baddie on a budget P2
Catch up on the biggest stories this Friday, 14 August 2026, in our simple daily news update.
Inside ‘The Shards’ SA watch party: Local stars serve 80s excess for the Disney+ premiere [PICS]
From power shoulders to smudged eyeliner, see how Mzansi's favourite faces dressed up in 80s Los Angeles glam for The Shards' South African watch party, now streaming on Disney+.
Data reveals more women buying houses
'Many of these women view property as a means to financial security for themselves and their dependents.'
PODCAST | The real price of being a baddie on a budget and chasing ‘the look’ – Part 2
Money Badoo visits 'The Lifestyle Scene' podcast to talk about the concept of the 'baddie' standard, chasing the look and working as a rapper with international appeal.
Weather alert: A fine and cool Saturday awaits
Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 15 August 2026.
Subaru adds value with upgraded five-year maintenance plan
A five-year/105 000km maintenance plan is now standard with every new Subaru purchased through its authorised dealer network.
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BusinessVIEW ALL
Data reveals more women buying houses
'Many of these women view property as a means to financial security for themselves and their dependents.'
OpinionVIEW ALL
A VIEW OF THE WEEK: Potholes and robberies should shape votes, not blind loyalty
Even ANC veterans are gatvol of the problems their party's government has helped create, but want us to still vote for them.
PhakaaathiVIEW ALL
We won’t disappoint’ – Mkhulise says they will deliver against Chiefs
'We want to dominate in all the competition that we play in,' said Mkhulise.
SportVIEW ALL
Currie Cup result: Griquas too good for Sharks in Kimberley
The home team scored eight tries and were also awarded a penalty try.
EntertainmentVIEW ALL
Inside ‘The Shards’ SA watch party: Local stars serve 80s excess for the Disney+ premiere [PICS]
From power shoulders to smudged eyeliner, see how Mzansi's favourite faces dressed up in 80s Los Angeles glam for The Shards' South African watch party, now streaming on Disney+.
MotoringVIEW ALL
Subaru adds value with upgraded five-year maintenance plan
A five-year/105 000km maintenance plan is now standard with every new Subaru purchased through its authorised dealer network.