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24 hours in pictures: France strikes, anti-Trump protests in Manila and more
Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
Daily Lotto results: Wednesday, 18 November 2026
A R450 000 jackpot is up for grabs tonight! Here are your winning Daily Lotto results for 18 November 2026.
Lotto and Lotto Plus results: Wednesday, 18 November 2026 [WATCH]
A total of R9.5 million in jackpots is up for grabs tonight. Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results for 18 November 2026.
In case you missed it: ActionSA-ANC wedding bells | Joburg water restrictions | Why Rassie got automatic ban
Catch up on the biggest stories this Wednesday, 18 November 2026, in our simple daily news update.
Rain suspends search and recovery for Dobsonville girl, 11, swept away by floods
Anqobile was allegedly swept away after she was dropped off by scholar transport.
Rassie invites fans to join him to watch Bok Test against Ireland in Dublin
The Bok boss has called on supporters to join him watching the Test in Dublin.
Tony Forbes vows to address domestic violence claims involving AKA at Anele Tembe inquest
Forbes will question the investigating officer in the case.
Springbok No 8 Wiese handed four-week ban after red card against France
The big eighthman will miss the rest of the Nations Championship.
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Local News
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Standard Bank to start lending to homeowners without title deeds
A new pilot lending programme could be a lifeline to township and rural residents without title deeds who want to build or expand their homes, or install solar power or water systems.
OpinionVIEW ALL
Coalitions are democratic: No single party owns the people
Democracy does not mean the biggest party rules alone, and a coalition is the only honest way to build a majority.
PhakaaathiVIEW ALL
Three things we learned from Bafana v Kenya double act
Phakaaathi takes a look at three things we learned from the 2-2 draw in Orlando and the 2-1 win in Nairobi.
SportVIEW ALL
Rassie invites fans to join him to watch Bok Test against Ireland in Dublin
The Bok boss has called on supporters to join him watching the Test in Dublin.
EntertainmentVIEW ALL
Munaka Muthambi exits the ‘Not Sorry’ podcast
Munaka was recently announced as one of the new hosts of SABC 1's HotSpot Seli.
MotoringVIEW ALL
‘Junior’ Defender arriving in 2027 as new entry-level ‘Land Rover’
Smallest Defender will replace the Discovery Sport and, initially, be offered solely as an EV.