Watch: SA sibling trio introduce Jennifer Hudson to Tshwala Bam dance

One of the most admirable qualities of South Africans is their ability to shine on the international stage.

This has been proven repeatedly, from the victorious Springboks rugby team and Grammy Award winner Tyla to singing group The Joy, which wowed crowds at Coachella with Doja Cat; to the trio Biko’s Manna that impressed audiences on the Jennifer Hudson show.

With the rest of the world having become massive fans of the South African dance genre amapiano, the American singer recently invited the young trio, consisting of Biko, Manna and Mfundo, to appear on her show.

On the show, one of the members, Biko Star, took the opportunity to teach the Spotlight singer a few moves from one of TikTok’s most popular dance challenges, Tshwala Bam.

With Hudson growing in confidence as she mastered the shoulder movements of the choreography, the crowd applauded the host.

Jennifer seems to have a soft spot for the siblings, as this was not the first time she invited them to appear on her show.

Taking to their Instagram page they wrote: “Wow, wow! We have no words to express how grateful we are to be called back [to the] Jennifer Hudson Show.

“To think that we sat on the couch where every artist and amazing person has sat was so humbling and we were filled with so much joy and loved chatting with you!”

They ended, writing: “Thank you, Jennifer Hudson and the team, for all your love and generosity and taking good care of us backstage.”

The group later thanked their supporters for the continuous support that brought them this far.

According to The South African, the group is originally from Johannesburg and comes from a rich musical background.

They are the children of singer and actress Ayanda Nhlangothi and Sebone Rangata. They got involved with music after their father returned from overseas with Japanese pop music and have been making music ever since.

