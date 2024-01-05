There’s no justice if your loved one is gone, says June Steenkamp

The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) confirmed that Oscar Pistorius (37) is now a parolee and had arrived home on Friday morning, January 5.

It said that he was admitted into the system of community corrections.

Pistorius served a total of eight years for the murder of his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp in 2013.

Meanwhile, June Steenkamp, Reeva’s mother, said that her only desire was to be allowed to live her last years in peace focusing on the Reeva Rebecca Steenkamp Foundation to continue Reeva’s legacy.

“Almost 11 years later, the pain is still raw and real, and my dear late husband Barry and I have never been able to come to terms with Reeva’s death, or the way she died,” said Steenkamp in a statement released on Friday morning.

She said that part of her and Barry’s daily conversations were always flooded by the sorrow they felt for the parents and families of victims whose perpetrators were not brought to book.

Steenkamp bears the burden of her daughters murder

“It made us feel guilty to an extent, but at the same time, the trauma of reliving and re-telling our story has been a huge cross for us to bear.

“Sadly, reports were often accompanied by verbal and emotional abuse by some members of the public – not only towards us but also our deceased daughter.

“It is my sincere wish, and it was Barry’s too, that people will take a moment to consider the impact of their hurtful comments.

“We would much rather have our loving daughter alive, and laughing, with us.”

Steenkamp said that Pistorius’s parole subject to conditions affirmed their belief in the South African justice system.

The conditions imposed by the parole board include anger management courses and programmes on gender-based violence.

“There can never be justice if your loved one is never coming back, and no amount of time served will bring Reeva back. We, who remain behind, are the ones serving a life sentence.”

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