Chery unveils bipedal robot – Mornine

Chery surprised attendees at its CEO Conference by revealing a groundbreaking innovation – Mornine, a bipedal robot driven by artificial intelligence.

Developed in collaboration with Aimoga, a technology company specialising in robotics and AI, Mornine boasts a highly lifelike design mimicking human shape and movement. Featuring a silicone face capable of natural expressions and powered by a large language model (LLM), Mornine can answer questions, follow instructions and assist people in a humanlike manner.

This innovative humanoid robot represents more than just engineering prowess for Chery; it signals a new model range catering to diverse customer needs. Mornine can serve as a guide, salesperson, receptionist, caregiver, or domestic assistant in future iterations.

Chery outlines Mornine’s development in three phases:

Information provider: Initially, Mornine will interact with customers, learning to understand various accents, conversation styles and customer needs.

Advanced capabilities: Mornine will progress to utilise visual recognition and autonomous navigation, assisting customers with tasks and demonstrations.

Competent assistant: In the final phase, Mornine aims to become a reliable assistant for its owners, offering services like childcare, eldercare and household chores.

Tony Liu, deputy general manager of Chery South Africa, envisions Mornine’s potential to revolutionise daily life, assisting those with physical challenges and enhancing the overall quality of life.

