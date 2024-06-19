Sibling rivalry: Hyundai Venue vs Creta

In the bustling South African crossover market, Hyundai offers two standout models: The Creta and the Venue. Both are fresh and cater to distinct audiences, sharing a commitment to the Korean automaker’s quality, technology, and style.

Size and design

Hyundai Creta

The Hyundai Creta is a compact SUV with a robust and modern design. The range features a striking front grille with parametric jewel patterns, reminiscent of the larger Tucson, and sleek LED headlights in the Executive variant. The rear is equally stylish with bold chrome lettering and new taillights. Side profiles are enhanced by a silver inset running from the A-pillar to the C-pillar, and new 17-inch alloy wheels. Available in a variety of vibrant colours like Dragon Red Pearl and Galaxy Blue, the Creta stands out on the road.

Hyundai Venue

As the junior member of Hyundai’s SUV line-up, the Venue boasts a compact but confident design. The design includes a bold new front grille with a cascading chocolate-box appearance and a rear-end with horizontally connected tail lights. The Venue’s N Line variant offers bespoke styling elements, including a unique grille and 16-inch alloy rims. Colour options are diverse, with the N Line offering three two-tone schemes for added flair.

Tech and multimedia

Hyundai Creta

Inside, the Creta offers a clean and minimalistic cabin with spacious seating. The infotainment system features an eight-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The Executive variant includes wireless phone charging and a multifunction steering wheel with buttons. Additional convenience features include rear air vents and multiple USB ports for front and rear passengers.

Hyundai Venue

The Venue’s interior is designed for convenience and connectivity. An eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Higher trims like the Fluid and N Line include cruise control, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and rear air vents. The N Line variant further enhances the driving experience with automatic air conditioning, a sunroof, and multiple driving modes.

Powertrains

Hyundai Creta

The Creta is powered by a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine delivering 84kW and 144Nm of torque. It offers a choice between a six-speed manual gearbox and an Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT). The IVT mimics the shifting characteristics of a traditional automatic with improved efficiency, according to Hyundai, and six distinguishable manual steps.

Hyundai Venue

The Venue offers two engine options: A 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine producing 61kW and 115Nm of torque, and a more powerful 1.0-litre turbo charged petrol engine delivering 88kW and 172Nm of torque. The latter can be paired with either a six-speed manual or a seven-speed Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT), which offers manual shift capability and driving modes in the N Line variant.

Warranties

Both the Creta and Venue come with Hyundai’s comprehensive warranty package, which includes a five-year/150 000km warranty, seven-year/200 000km drivetrain warranty, and seven-year/150 000km roadside assistance.

Both Hyundai’s Creta and Venue bring unique strengths to the table, tailored to different market segments. The Creta, with its larger size and advanced features, is perfect for those seeking a more spacious and versatile SUV. Meanwhile, the Venue, with its compact dimensions and youthful design, appeals to urban dwellers and younger buyers.

Pricing for the Venue line-up starts at R328 900, while the bigger Creta retails from R469 500.

