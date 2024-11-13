Toyota Gazoo Racing star-studded line-up selected for Dakar

Toyota Gazoo Racing South Africa, fresh off a dominant 2024 South African Rally-Raid Championship (SARRC) season, is now focused on the world’s most gruelling motorsport event: The Dakar Rally.

The team will field four crews, each piloting the latest version of the race-proven GR Hilux IMT Evo, in the 2025 Dakar Rally, set to take place in Saudi Arabia.

A formidable line-up

TGRSA’s Dakar 2025 line-up is a blend of experienced campaigners and young talent.

Henk Lategan and Brett Cummings (Car #211): The reigning SARRC champions, Lategan and Cummings have been in top form, securing multiple victories and stage wins. Their speed, consistency, and adaptability to challenging conditions make them a formidable force in the Dakar.

Guy Botterill and Dennis Murphy (Car #205): A seasoned duo, Botterill and Murphy have consistently finished on the podium in the highly competitive T1U class of the SARRC. Their experience, technical knowledge, and calm demeanour will be invaluable in the high-pressure environment of the Dakar.

Saood Variawa and Francois Cazalet (Car #218): The young and talented Variawa-Cazalet pairing returns for another Dakar challenge. Variawa, at just 19 years old, has shown immense potential and is eager to make his mark on the world stage.

Giniel de Villiers and Dirk von Zitzewitz (Car #206): This legendary partnership reunites, with De Villiers and Von Zitzewitz bringing extensive experience to the TGRSA team. Their 2009 Dakar Rally victory underscores their skill and determination.

The GR Hilux IMT Evo, the backbone of TGRSA’s Dakar campaign, has proven its dominance in the SARRC. With robust construction, a powerful engine, and an advanced suspension system, the GR Hilux is designed to tackle the Dakar Rally’s harsh terrain and extreme conditions.

As TGRSA prepares to embark on this challenging adventure, the team is confident in its ability to achieve success. With a strong driver line-up, a proven vehicle, and a dedicated team, TGRSA aims to make a significant impact in the 2025 Dakar Rally.

