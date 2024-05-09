Junior Boks: Our best is yet to come

Winger Litelihle Bester and lock Thomas Dyer said the Junior Springboks have shown only “glimpses” of their potential and will rectify things against Argentina on Sunday.

The South Africans have done plenty of introspection after their defeat to hosts Australia in the U20 Rugby Championship on Tuesday, and must regroup for their final clash of the inaugural competition at Queensland’s Sunshine Coast Stadium.

The 24-19 loss for Bafana Nhleko’s charges came five days after an opening-round draw against New Zealand.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Bester and Dyer emphasised the Junior Boks’ desire to improve and finish the tournament on a positive note.

“We want to show that we’ve learnt from our mistakes and play the type of rugby that we know we can deliver,” said Bester, one of five players in the current squad who played in last year’s World Rugby U20 Championship in Cape Town.

“Up to now, it’s been both disappointing and frustrating because we managed to get ourselves into good field positions in both games, but poor execution and unforced errors led to many spoilt opportunities.

“We showed only glimpses of our potential and we are determined, looking forward, to put into practice what we’ve learnt and deliver a much better performance.”

Dyer, who was the starting lock against the Kiwis but did not feature against the Australians, added: “We all realised that we’ve not played to our potential so far on this tour, and while we’re not underestimating Argentina, we now have a last opportunity to play to our full potential.”

The Junior Boks matchday 23 will be named on Friday. Kick-off on Sunday is 5:30am, SA time.

