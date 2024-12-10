Network Sport

‘Unsatisfactory results’ at Mamelodi Sundowns: Portuguese coach takes the helm

Manqoba Mngqithi and two others have been ousted by Mamelodi Sundowns as they look to steady their results ship.

Mamelodi Sundowns’ CAF Champions League clash with Association Sportive des Forces Armées Royales (L’ASFAR) on Saturday has been confirmed as Manqoba Mngqithi’s last game in charge of Masandawana.

The Moroccan side held the 2016 winners to a 1-all draw, the South Africans’ second draw in as many matches in this year’s champions league. However, they remain first on the Premier Soccer League log, level on points with Orlando Pirates, but with a superior goal difference.

Mamelodi Sundowns earlier today announced that due to ‘unsatisfactory results’, it has parted ways with Mngqithi, Wendell Robinson and Romain Folz.

“Manqoba Mngqithi and Wendell Robinson will forever remain part of the Mamelodi Sundowns Family. Mamelodi Sundowns is also thankful to Romain Folz who recently joined the club,” its statement reads.

‘I am a simple man, but I’m demanding’

Miguel de Azevedo Cardoso (52) was announced as the new head coach with immediate effect. His backroom staff will be made up of his three assistants: Fabio Fernandes, Pedro Azevedo and João Araújo, while current coaches Steve Komphela and Kennedy Mweene will remain part of the new technical team.

Cardoso previously coached Espérance Sportive de Tunis and reached the finals of the 2023/24 CAF Champions League.

He told CAF online that he joins a huge club with a ‘big heritage’.

“I am a simple man, but I’m demanding. I want to win always. I want to win trophies; I want to contribute to the heritage [of the club]. I want to be remembered among the good coaches from the club when I leave, like Pitso Mosimane, Rulani, Steve Komphela and Manqoba.”

