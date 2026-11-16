Eben Etzebeth returns as Rassie Erasmus tweaks Bok team to face Ireland

Eben Etzebeth returns as one of five changes to the Springbok starting XV for Saturday’s Nations Championship Test against Ireland in Dublin.

The 35-year-old will extend his record as the most-capped Bok to 148 tests.

No 8 Cameron Hanekom joins captain Siya Kolisi and Pieter-Steph du Toit in the loose trio, while Ox Nché, Malcolm Marx and Wilco Louw are named as the starting front row.

Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Gerhard Steenekamp and Thomas du Toit – who all started against France in a late change before kick-off – are the front-row replacements. Lood de Jager comes in for Franco Mostert as lock cover, while Paul de Villiers and Marco van Staden provide loose forward cover.

Grant Williams replaces Cobus Reinach as the back-up scrumhalf, with utility back Canan Moodie taking flyhalf Manie Libbok’s place.

The Boks are a point behind the All Blacks – who face England at Twickenham – on the southern hemisphere log and must beat Ireland to stand a chance of reaching the London final on 29 November.

Springboks:

1 Ox Nché

2 Malcolm Marx

3 Wilco Louw

4 Eben Etzebeth

5 Ruan Nortjé

6 Siya Kolisi (c)

7 Pieter-Steph du Toit

8 Cameron Hanekom

9 Morné van den Berg

10 Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu

11 Ethan Hooker

12 Damian de Allende

13 Jesse Kriel

14 Kurt-Lee Arendse

15 Damian Willemse

Bench: 16 Jan-Hendrik Wessels, 17 Gerhard Steenekamp, 18 Thomas du Toit, 19 Lood de Jager, 20 Paul de Villiers, 21 Marco van Staden, 22 Grant Williams, 23 Canan Moodie.

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