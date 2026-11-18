Hector Payne and The Jackal reunite for last showdown in Benoni

Former rivals Hector Payne and The Jackal will step back into the ring to settle unfinished business, reports the Kempton Express.

Payne, a Kempton Park resident and recently retired professional wrestler, will make a once-off appearance at Showdown at the Saloon. The event will also mark the end of The Jackal’s nearly 20-year wrestling career.

The two have a long history in the now-defunct South African Pro Wrestling (SAPW), where their rivalry became one of the promotion’s biggest storylines.

Their feud included several hardcore matches for the SAPW Hardcore Championship, making them familiar opponents to followers of the local wrestling scene.

Payne has stressed that the appearance does not signal a return to professional wrestling. Instead, he sees it as an opportunity to share the ring with his former rival one last time and bring their wrestling history to a close.

He described himself and The Jackal as the last remaining wrestlers of the SAPW era, making the encounter a symbolic farewell to that chapter of South African wrestling.

Free wrestling and boxing event takes place in Benoni

Showdown at the Saloon will take place on Saturday (November 28) at Old Town Road Saloon in Benoni.

The programme will include social boxing exhibitions, professional wrestling and other entertainment. Boxing starts at 12:00, followed by professional wrestling at 15:00.

Entry is free.

Payne and The Jackal will be joined by fellow APWA wrestlers, including Ryan Cage, JP Die Boer, SAAM and Ananzi, known as the Lion of Africa, among others.

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