Rietvlei cheetah found safely

Njozi, the female cheetah that escaped from Rietvlei Nature Reserve earlier this week, has been safely captured.

This is according to Obakeng Ramabodu, MMC for Environment and Agriculture Management.

Njozi was located on June 3 after she had mysteriously escaped the previous day.

Ramabodu confirmed the big cat was found in the Bapsfontein area, thanks to a tracking device fitted on her.

“The team, along with veterinarians, used the tracker to locate Njozi. She is safely recovered without incident,” he said.

He assured the public that Njozi was not harmed during her escape and that she did not cause any injuries or fatalities to the public.

Ramabodu also revealed that the cheetah most likely escaped through a section of the reserve’s perimeter fence that had been vandalised.

“We believe the escape was made possible due to damage to the fence,” he said, confirming that vandalism has compromised the reserve’s security.

“We are prioritising repairs to the damaged fencing and strengthening safety measures to prevent future escapes. The safety of both wildlife and the surrounding community is non-negotiable,” he said.

Ramabodu added that the department will immediately begin implementing enhanced safety measures to prevent further animal escapes from Rietvlei Nature Reserve.

“We must act swiftly to prevent future incidents, particularly involving the cheetah, which is often targeted. Our greatest concern is the safety of both the animal and the public. We cannot risk losing Njozi to injury, nor can we allow the possibility of her harming someone,” he said.

Njozi was relocated to Rietvlei from the Western Cape and has a history of escaping.

On June 2, Njozi escaped from the reserve.

Njozi was spotted on the R50 Delmas Road in the area of Bapsfontein, a farming town in Ekurhuleni.

Derek van der Merwe from the Endangered Wildlife Trust said following an extensive search yesterday, Njozi was located in Bapsfontein but couldn’t be darted as she ran into dense bushes, and it got dark, so the search was called off.

He added that he believed that Njozi escaped as she was on the search for a male companion.

“If we can bring her a male cheetah, she wouldn’t try to run or escape anymore. I am certain she will stay in the reserve with her companion.”

This is not her first stint at escaping. In 2021, she slipped out of the reserve, and after an extensive search by officials and wildlife conservationists, Njozi managed to return on her own.

