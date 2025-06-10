Police academy rape suspect released on bail

The police captain charged with the rape of a 20-year-old trainee at the SAPS Police Academy in Pretoria West was recently released on bail by the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court after paying R8 000.

The 59-year-old, who is employed as a firearms trainer and has been working for the SAPS for the past 31 years, is also charged with sexually assaulting another 29-year-old female police trainee.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Gauteng regional spokesperson, Lumka Mahanjana, said that although the state was opposed to the bail application, the court determined that the accused was not a flight risk and granted bail with several conditions.

“During bail proceedings, the state opposed his release on bail because he is accused of serious offences which are prevalent in the court’s jurisdiction. Moreover, Prosecutor Madre Windvogel argued that the accused was a flight risk; he failed to disclose to the IPID (Independent Police Investigative Directorate) investigator that he had a passport,” Mahanjana said.

“The court, however, found that it was in the best interest of justice for the accused to be released on bail with conditions.”

The conditions are:

– to report at Hercules Police Station every Tuesday and Thursday,

– hand over his passport to the investigation officer within 24 hours,

– to not directly or indirectly contact the witnesses in the case, and

– not to go to the police college unless permitted by the court.

In April, the trainee allegedly walked past the suspect without saluting. The accused allegedly reprimanded her, accusing her of misconduct. She explained that she had not seen him.

On May 6, the complainant was walking with her platoon to their bungalows when the accused allegedly called her to his office.

Upon entering, the accused allegedly locked the door behind her and threatened her with dismissal for the earlier alleged misconduct of not saluting him if she did not sleep with him.

He allegedly instructed her to half undress while he also half undressed and proceeded to rape her. After that, he told her to get dressed and leave.

The victim reported it to authorities at the academy, who contacted the police.

The complainant was then taken for medical attention and referred to the Laudium Thuthuzela Care Centre for further assessment and support.

The accused was arrested on May 7.

The police then transferred the matter to the IPID for investigation.

Police Minister Senzo Mchunu has strongly condemned the sexual assault, describing the acts inflicted on the trainee as a gross violation of the rights that police are entrusted to protect

After his arrest, the second complainant came forward. In March the accused allegedly sexually assaulted the 29-year-old in his office by touching her.

The matter was postponed to September 9 pending further investigations.

