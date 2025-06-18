Suspect busted carrying illegal gun, ammo

A 29-year-old man is expected to appear before the Pretoria North Magistrate’s Court soon following his arrest for possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition on June 17.

This arrest comes after police received a tip-off about a suspicious individual reportedly seen carrying a firearm in a public area.

According to Pretoria North SAPS spokesperson Sergeant Tumisang Moloto, the Pretoria North Visible Policing Unit were conducting routine patrols when they were alerted to the suspect’s movements along Burger Street.

Moloto said the officers tracked the man to Emily Hobhouse Street, near a local shopping complex.

“The suspect was spotted and approached by officers.” Upon searching the suspect, an unlicensed handgun along with nine rounds of live ammunition was discovered.

“The man was immediately arrested and taken into custody at the Pretoria North police station,” said Moloto.

He said the firearm has since been handed over to the SAPS Forensic Division for ballistic analysis to determine whether it may be linked to other criminal activities in Pretoria North or surrounding areas.

Moloto emphasised that the operation was the result of a collaborative effort between the Pretoria North police and Maximum Security, a private security company active in the area.

Their co-operation, Moloto noted, played an important role in the swift apprehension of the suspect.

“Visible policing is one of our core duties in combating crime, and we encourage community members to continue reporting suspicious activity.

“Thanks to the quick response from our officers and the valuable tip-off from the community, a potentially dangerous situation was contained without any harm to the public.”

The suspect remains in custody and is likely to face additional charges depending on the outcome of the forensic investigation.

Moloto urged anyone with further information regarding the case or similar incidents to contact Pretoria North SAPS or report anonymously through Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

