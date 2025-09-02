Collect your SASSA older person’s grant today

Pretoria beneficiaries are reminded that SASSA will begin paying out September social grants next week, with older persons, disability, and children’s grants each allocated specific payment dates.

Here are the official payment dates for September:

Old Age Grant: Tuesday, September 2, 2025

Disability Grant: Wednesday, September 3, 2025

All other SASSA grants (including child grants): Thursday, September 4, 2025

SASSA has reminded beneficiaries to avoid rushing to collection points on the first day, as funds will remain available in their accounts until they are needed.

For any queries or assistance regarding your grant, contact the SASSA toll-free line at 0800 60 10 11 or visit your nearest SASSA office.

SASSA has announced that from September 1, 2025, all new grant applications will require mandatory biometric enrolment, including fingerprints or facial recognition. The move aims to curb fraud, eliminate duplicate payments, and ensure that only genuine beneficiaries receive grants.

CEO Themba Matlou said the system will make SASSA’s processes more secure, transparent, and trustworthy. The agency has completed staff training and infrastructure rollout to ensure smooth implementation.

Biometric enrolment is expected to reduce fraudulent applications, strengthen audit processes, and build greater public confidence in the social grants system.

The biometric system is a strategic move to ensure that every grant recipient is verifiably authentic and to make SASSA’s systems more resilient against manipulation and error, particularly in cases involving forged green ID documents.

The biometric enrolment will ensure:

Significant reduction in fraudulent applications and duplicate payments

Reliable verification of beneficiary authenticity and proof of life

Reduction in inclusion errors

Streamlined documentation processes

Enhanced audit outcomes and stronger record integrity

Improved public trust in the Social Assistance Programme

