Two children killed in Amandasig house fire

Two children were killed in a devastating house fire in Amandasig, north of Pretoria, on Tuesday evening.

A third child was rushed to the hospital with minor injuries after emergency crews responded to the blaze and worked to bring it under control.

According to the Tshwane Emergency Department spokesperson, Lindsay Zwelithini Mnguni, the fire was reported at around 19:43 on Tuesday.

“When the two fire engines arrived on scene, they immediately started with search and rescue.

“Tragically, during the search and rescue operation, two children’s bodies were recovered. The third child, who had suffered minor injuries, was rushed to a nearby medical facility by private medical services.”

Mnguni said firefighter crews from Rosslyn Fire Station and Wonderboom Fire Station worked diligently to fully extinguish the flames of the structural fire.

“The department is currently conducting preliminary investigations to determine the cause of the fire.”

He furthermore urges communities to practice the safer use of electrical appliances to help prevent fire incidents.

“To report any fire or rescue incident, members of the public are encouraged to call 107 toll-free or, alternatively, to call 012 358 6300/6400.

“When reporting an emergency, please remain calm, speak clearly, know where you are to give the correct address, and give your correct contact number so that the operator can phone you back, should they need to do so.”

