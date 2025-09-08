Several Pretoria drunk drivers nabbed this weekend

The Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) arrested 44 motorists for drunk driving during weekend operations across Pretoria, with several caught driving recklessly and well over the legal alcohol limit.

The TMPD said in a statement on Monday thta it conducted road safety operations targeting drunk drivers in Centurion, Sinoville, Mamelodi, and Mabopane over the weekend.

“The results were alarming, with a total of 44 motorists arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol. This highlights the ongoing issue of drunk driving on our roads and the need for stricter enforcement to ensure the safety of all road users.”

It furthermore said in Centurion, the operation took place on the N14 before the N1 Brakfontein Interchange, where 20 motorists were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.

“One person was also arrested for public drinking. In Mabopane, operations on Molefe Makinta Road and the M44 led to the arrest of 13 motorists for driving under the influence of alcohol. “In Sinoville, 7 motorists were arrested on Sefako Makgatho Drive and Ruspolia Avenue for driving under the influence of alcohol. In Mamelodi, 2 motorists were arrested on similar charges.”

The TMPD said one particular incident on Lynnwood Road stands out, where a man was arrested by TMPD regional members for reckless and negligent driving for skipping several red traffic lights.

“Upon the stop, it was discovered that the driver was under the influence of alcohol, with a reading of 0.63 mg, approximately two times the legal limit of 0.24 mg. The charge of driving under the influence of alcohol was added. The driver was arrested on the spot and detained at the local police station.”

TMPD Chief of Police, Commissioner YCR Faro commends the officers for their dedication and hard work during these operations.

The Commissioner emphasized the importance of responsible driving, urging motorists to understand the risks associated with driving under the influence of alcohol and to make responsible choices or face harsh punishment for their irresponsible behaviour.

