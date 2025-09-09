Body of man discovered floating in Centurion dam

A grim discovery was made on Tuesday morning when the body of a man, believed to be in his late 30s to early 40s, was found floating in a dam near Blue Valley Estate in Centurion.

According to Cert-SA, they responded to a call regarding a body seen floating in a dam at around 09:00.

“Aquatic rescue units were mobilised to assist in the recovery. The body was first spotted by passersby, who alerted estate security.”

It furthermore said the body of a man, in his late 30s or early 40s, was in the early stage of decomposition.

“The police have since opened an investigation into the matter. At this stage, the exact circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear, and investigations are ongoing.”

“We extend our thanks to Seek Security, PRSS Security, Fidelity ADT, Olievenhoutbosch SAPS, SAPS Water Wing, and all other services who assisted on the scene.”

