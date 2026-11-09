Russian tourist shot and killed, wife injured in N4 attack en route to Kruger National Park

A Russian tourist was shot and killed and his wife injured during an attack on the N4 freeway on Thursday night, November 5, while travelling to Kruger National Park for a holiday.

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Isaac Mudau said Bronkhorstspruit SAPS received a report of a shooting at about 22:00 at Onverwaght.

Officers found the man’s body with multiple gunshot wounds. A woman who identified herself as his wife had sustained an injury to her left eye.

Mudau said the couple had reportedly been attacked by unknown suspects while travelling to the park.

First Care Emergency provided further details in an incident report, saying the couple’s vehicle had reportedly been spiked while travelling eastbound near Ekandustria.

According to the emergency service, the husband stopped to change the damaged tyre when unknown suspects attacked the couple and robbed them of their belongings.

The attackers then reportedly shot the husband before fleeing.

First Care Emergency recorded receiving the call at 22:44 and arriving at the scene at 23:03. The man was declared dead at the scene.

Live Traffic NPC also reported the suspected spiking attack and urged motorists to remain vigilant, share verified route warnings and support local emergency responders and Community Policing Forums.

The organisation advised motorists whose tyres are damaged to avoid stopping in isolated or unlit areas and, where safe to do so, proceed slowly to a well-lit petrol station or another safe location.

Police have confirmed the shooting and opened a murder docket. Mudau’s statement did not specify whether a spiking or robbery preceded the attack.

Members of the Local Criminal Record Centre attended the scene to assist with the investigation.

In his statement issued on November 8, Mudau confirmed that no suspects had been arrested. The investigation is continuing.

Also read: Brutal farm attack: Elderly couple burned, beaten as attackers tried to cut off wife’s nipples with bolt cutters

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